John Daly Calls BS On The Rock ... You Hit 490 Yard Drive? Prove It. (VIDEO)

John Daly Calls BS On The Rock You Hit 490 Yard Drive? Prove It.

EXCLUSIVE

John Daly says he ain't buyin' The Rock's claim that he smacked a 490 YARD drive during a recent golf outing ... telling the movie star straight-up: PROVE IT!

After The Rock posted a yoked out pic of him on a golf course boasting about his nearly record-breaking shot, we went right to the PGA legend to get his reaction.

"Highly unlikely," Daly said ... but not impossible.

"Now, we know he's strong enough to do it and if I had that body, I'd be hitting it 490 yards myself ... but my motto is, 'I don't work out. I put out.'"

True.