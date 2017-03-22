John Daly Calls BS On The Rock ... You Hit 490 Yard Drive? Prove It. (VIDEO)

John Daly says he ain't buyin' The Rock's claim that he smacked a 490 YARD drive during a recent golf outing ... telling the movie star straight-up: PROVE IT!
After The Rock posted a yoked out pic of him on a golf course boasting about his nearly record-breaking shot, we went right to the PGA legend to get his reaction.
"Highly unlikely," Daly said ... but not impossible.
"Now, we know he's strong enough to do it and if I had that body, I'd be hitting it 490 yards myself ... but my motto is, 'I don't work out. I put out.'"
True.
The world record longest drive is 515 yards set in 1974. My drive here measured an estimated 490 yards by the scientists holding the rulers. I failed math when I was a kid, but I think that's kinda close. One fun day I will break the world record. Great day on the links shooting scenes for our @ballershbo. Subsequently, I also hit two other great balls... when I stepped on a rake. Ok, no more bullshit haha.. back to work. Have a productive day. #OnSet #Ballers #LasVegas #TheGolfingBeast 🏌🏾 Big shout out to my bud and the man himself @jordanspieth for my gear 👊🏾