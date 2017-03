Shaq SLAM DUNK LAKERS STATUE ... Revealed!

Breaking News

Here it is ... the long-awaited DUNKING SHAQ statue at Staples Center!!

The 9-foot tall, 1,200 POUND statue has been in the works for months ... it will officially be unveiled on Friday night!

A bunch of Lakers greats -- including Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jerry West -- are expected to attend the event.

Shaq tweeted his gratitude to Laker ownership about the honor ... "Thank You Buss Family! #speechless"