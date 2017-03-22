WWE Legend Jim Ross' Wife Dead At 55 Years Old

WWE Legend Jim Ross Wife Dead At 55

Breaking News

WWE legend Jim Ross' wife Jan Ross has died at 55 years old ... days after sustaining a catastrophic brain injury in an accident.

Ross -- who married Jim in 1993 -- was riding her Vespa home from the gym Monday night in Oklahoma when she was struck from behind by a vehicle. She was not wearing a helmet. Ross sustained a serious brain injury, and multiple skull fractures.

Jim announced his wife's death on Twitter Wednesday night ... saying, "A priest gave my wife Jan her last rites tonight. My little angel is gone."

Police in Norman, OK are still investigating the accident.