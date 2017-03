Becky G Playing A Go Go Gay Power Ranger No Big Deal

EXCLUSIVE

Becky G doesn't understand all the fuss about playing a gay Power Ranger, but she has a problem with playing the first gay one in 2017.

Becky plays Yellow Ranger Trini who deals with "girlfriend problems" in the new flick.

She was at the Hollywood star ceremony for the show's creator, Haim Saban, Wednesday where she told us her issues with her character had more to do with the timing.