Michael Pena Has One Question For LaVar Ball (VIDEO)

Michael Pena I Got One Question For LaVar Ball

Movie star and UCLA basketball fan Michael Pena has a question for LaVar Ball ... and he's using TMZ Sports to ask.

Pena was out in NYC promoting his new movie, "CHiPs," when we talked to him about the NCAA tourney, and specifically his UCLA Bruins who are rollin' right now.

Any conversation about UCLA, of course, turns to Lonzo Ball and his father, LaVar ... the man who just keeps making headlines with his outrageous statements.

We asked Pena -- who said he loves the family -- what he'd ask LaVar if he got one question, and he takes his shot.