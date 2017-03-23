Miguel Brushes Off Sexual Assault Claim ... Not Worth Me Answering!

Miguel isn't batting an eyelash at a woman's claim that he forcefully exposed her breast -- saying it's nothing more than a cry for attention ... and not worth his time.

We got the singer Thursday at LAX, where our camera guy asks what his take is on a University of New Mexico student taking to IG and publicly accusing him of sexual assault.

Watch -- Miguel chalks it up to the times and people's thirst for the spotlight. It's interesting though ... he brushes off the allegation without an outright denial.