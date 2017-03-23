Rampage Jackson Hates Having Male Fans I'd Rather Be Like Justin Bieber!!

EXCLUSIVE

Who wants legions of male fans?

Not Rampage Jackson ... the MMA legend says he'd rather be like Justin Bieber because that guy is SWIMMING in chicks!!

Jackson was keeping it all the way real about the perks of fame ... saying it can be annoying to have dudes asking for selfies and autographs all the time -- instead of hot ladies.

Rampage says guys like Chris Brown and Justin Bieber have the RIGHT kind of fame.

The good news for Jackson, he has an outlet for his frustrations ... he's fighting King Mo at Bellator 175 on March 31st.

We reached out to Bieber for comment -- but he was too busy bangin' chicks.