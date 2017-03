Mayweather Beats McGregor In ONE ROUND ... Says Sugar Ray Leonard

EXCLUSIVE

Screw the talk, screw the hype ... it would only take ONE ROUND for Floyd Mayweather to dismantle Conor McGregor in a boxing ring -- so says Sugar Ray Leonard.

The boxing legend -- who actually beat Floyd's dad back in 1978 -- was leaving Catch when he made it very clear McGregor doesn't stand a chance if they fight in a ring instead of an Octagon.

He's still gonna buy it though. We're all gonna buy it.