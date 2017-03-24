Charles Oakley Pissed at Patrick Ewing You Shoulda Called After MSG Fight!

Charles Oakley says he's "hurting" that ex-teammate Patrick Ewing didn't call him after he was forcefully removed from Madison Square Garden last month ... saying, "You should have been the first!"

"I'm hurting because he didn't call in and show love because I had his back for 10 years," Oakley told TMZ Sports.

Oakley points out that his longtime friend, Michael Jordan, got involved and helped out -- and since NYC is Patrick's city, he REALLY felt Ewing should've done SOMETHING.

"You should have been the first one who said something about what happened in The Garden. Should have been the FIRST ONE."

By the way, Oakley was out at HeadQuarters Gentlemen's Club in NYC Thursday night -- where their strippers brought out a cardboard cutout of James Dolan and actually showed him some love!