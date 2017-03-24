So. Carolina Coach Frank Martin Duke Was No Fluke ... We Can Win This Thing

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin is putting the entire NCAA tournament ON NOTICE ... saying his Gamecocks squad is capable, and ready to win the whole thing.

The 'Cocks upset Duke in the 2nd round -- and when TMZ Sports talked with Martin he assured us one thing ... the carnage isn't over.

"We have a lotta confidence. We've put in the time. We can beat anybody."

As far as the Duke win, Martin says he's not surprised at all his squad tripped up the Blue Devils, 'cause he doesn't think anyone is better than his guys.

The Gamecocks take on Baylor Friday. The Bears better be ready.