Phaedra Parks & Apollo Nida Judge Says ... Not So Fast, You're Still Married!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Phaedra Parks' ride in the single lane has come to a screeching halt -- a judge tossed out her divorce judgment because it was unfair to Apollo Nida.

The judge said he was troubled by a number of things, including Phaedra "intentionally misspelling the parties names."

In the docs -- obtained by TMZ -- hizzoner also said he was troubled Apollo was given the impression he would attend future divorce hearings from prison, which was always out of the question.

Apollo was also not informed of the final hearing or served with docs notifying him the divorce was final.

So, back to the drawing board.