Ron Harper Derrick Rose Will NEVER Get a Ring

Doesn't matter where Derrick Rose ends up in free agency ... he'll NEVER win a championship -- so says Ron Harper.

Earlier this week, Rose says finding a winning team is more important than a big contract when he searches for a new team this summer.

"Not even thinking money," Rose said ... "I'm not going to negotiate with people where money is the number one thing I'm asking for. I want to win."

So, we went to Harper -- a 5-time NBA champ -- and asked which team could be the right fit.

Harper says it won't matter -- he ain't gonna win.