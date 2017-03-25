EXCLUSIVE
Jon Gosselin will make his debut as a stripper at a club in Caesars Atlantic City.
Management at Dusk Nightclub tells us ... the former reality TV star got involved through friends who are running the show -- called "Untamed Male Revue."
We're told it's burlesque-style, a la "Magic Mike" and "Thunder From Down Under." It's not a "hump your face" kind of thing.
Jon will be stripping down to his undies ... sorry ladies.
Jon's been rehearsing for a few weeks, even working out.
By the way ... the show debuts on April 1, Jon's birthday. No, not a cruel joke.