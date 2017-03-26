White House Shoelace Fence Jumper Strikes Again ... Only Now At Treasury Building

Breaking News

The woman who dangled from her shoelaces last week trying to jump the White House fence has struck again ... this time gunning for a building about a football field away.

Marci Anderson Wahl was arrested again early Sunday morning after successfully scaling the White House fence near the Treasury Building adjacent to 15th Street, just East of the White House. The building is on the same grounds, enclosed by the same fence.

Cops picked up Wahl around 2:15 AM, and she was charged with unlawful entry and contempt of court. She reportedly had a backpack on her with a sleeping bag and other miscellaneous items. No weapons or hazardous materials were found.

You'll recall ... Wahl was arrested and charged this past Tuesday for trying to jump the White House fence, but got caught by her shoelaces and had to be helped down by Secret Service agents.

After being issued a stay away order, she was arrested this past Friday as well after walking near the White House. Hopefully the third time's a charm for her.