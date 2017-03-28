TMZ

Floyd Mayweather Selling Rare Multi-Mil $ Hypercar

3/28/2017 10:20 AM PDT
Floyd Mayweather is selling one of the most rare and expensive cars in his collection -- his Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita -- one of only 2 in the world.

Floyd's car guy, Obi Okeke, tells TMZ Sports Mayweather is selling the car to replenish his multi-million dollar car collection. We're told FM also plans to purchase a $20 million yacht, 'cause ... why not?

0328-nfloyd-mayweather-car-for-saleMayweather bought the insane car -- which has 1018 horsepower, top speed of over 254 MPH, and 0 to 60 time of 2.8 seconds -- for $4.8 million in 2015.

The whip is currently being stored in L.A. while a stupidly rich buyer is found.

