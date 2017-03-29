TMZ

Adrian Peterson Training with Jameis Winston ... Hangin' with Bucs WRs

3/29/2017 12:20 PM PDT
Breaking News

Here's another clue Adrian Peterson could be in Tampa Bay next season ... he's training with Jameis Winston and hanging out with some of the biggest stars on the team. 

Peterson was out in Houston this week training with Tim Grover -- the fitness guru who's worked with guys like Michael Jordan, Kobe and Dwyane Wade

He worked out with Jameis and praised the young QB's work ethic -- "I really enjoyed being in the backfield and marveling at [Winston] and the confidence & leadership he displayed around so many veteran guys. Really impressive!"

After the session. AP hit the nightlife scene with Jameis ... as well as Bucs receivers Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson.

Also noteworthy ... James Harden, Trent Williams and Lou Williams kicked it with the star-studded group. 

Look, it's no lock AP signs with the Bucs ... but it seems to be a good sign -- especially with Tampa Bay in need of a solid running back. 

