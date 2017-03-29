Brandon Jennings, John Wall INSULTED & THREATENED Outside Hollywood Club (VIDEO)

Brandon Jennings, John Wall INSULTED & THREATENED ... At Hollywood Club

First off, major props to Brandon Jennings and John Wall for NOT snapping and fighting a guy who got right in their faces and talked serious trash last night ... in an incident that was all captured on video.

The scene was crazy ... the Washington Wizards stars were outside of 1 Oak late Tuesday night (hours after beating the Lakers) when they were confronted by a man who was seriously pissed off.

The man called Jennings a "mark ass ho" and bragged about being from Compton -- he clearly wanted to fight. The same man confronted John Wall a short time later.

But the NBA stars kept their cool ... and left the scene without incident.

But get this ... the same guy was later seen dapping up a different Wizards player -- Bradley Beal. Unclear if Beal knew about the prior incidents on the street.

Either way, glad this thing didn't go south ... because it could have easily. We've seen it before.