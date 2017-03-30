Jon Jones Beat TOUGHER GUYS Than Anderson Silva ... Says Alan Jouban

If Jon Jones beats Daniel Cormier, he'll solidify his spot as the greatest UFC fighter of all time ... above Anderson Silva ... so says Alan Jouban.

In fact, Jouban says Jones already has a more impressive resume than Silva.

"When you look at the guy that Jon Jones has beat in comparison to the guys that Anderson Silva has beat, Jon Jones has beaten way tougher guys."

Jon's top victories include ... Daniel Cormier, Glover Teixeira, Vitor Belfort, Rashad Evans, Lyoto Machida, Rampage Jackson and Shogun Rua.

Silva's top victories include ... Stephan Bonnar, Vitor Belfort, Forrest Griffin, Rich Franklin and Dan Henderson.

Bottom line ... Jouban says he wants to see Jones stay clean and compete for a long, long time.