Chad Johnson Covers Mohamed Sanu ... GETS DESTROYED (VIDEO)

Ochocinco Island??? More like 3 Mile Island.
Chad Johnson called out ATL Falcons star Mohamed Sanu in a 1-on-1 coverage drill ... bragging that he could lock up the wide receiver like he was Patrick Peterson.
Problem is ... when they took it to the field, SANU LIT HIM UP LIKE A XMAS TREE!!!
By the way, props to Chad who looked damn good for a retired 39-year-old wide out who just gorged on McDonald's before the workout.
There were other NFL guys out there too, including Melvin Ingram and D.J. Swearinger ... and even they were impressed with the old guy.
Sanu really did eat him up though.