Seahawks KJ Wright Richard Sherman AIN'T LEAVING!

EXCLUSIVE

Maybe K.J. Wright knows something we don't ... but the Seahawks Pro Bowl linebacker is adamant Richard Sherman is NOT leaving Seattle.

On Wednesday, Pete Carroll said other teams have called and expressed interest in the leader of the Legion of Boom ... and Carroll said the team has talked about it ... but so far, no official moves.

Enter Wright ... who told us straight up, "Sherman's not going anywhere. He's gonna be here."

K.J.'s also a big fan of his QB Russell Wilson -- telling us he bought the guy a special gift to prepare him for becoming a first-time dad.