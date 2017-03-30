Nelly Says Resting NBA Players Sucks ... But He Gets It (VIDEO)

Nelly Resting NBA Players Sucks ... But I Get It

Good news for LeBron James ... Nelly totally gets why NBA teams are resting their marquee players, saying the guys are playing a ton of minutes and need a break sometimes.

Bad news for Lebron James ... Nelly ain't with NBA teams resting their marquee players, saying he'd be super bummed if he took his son to a game, and the big stars were missing.

Nelly said both things when he was out at LAX, and it's clear the competitive athlete in him is having a vicious battle with the loving dad in him.

He also throws his 2 cents into the MVP debate, making that debate currently worth six trillion dollars.