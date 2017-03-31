Blac Chyna Sets Up Her Kids for Life

EXCLUSIVE

Blac Chyna took her anger at Tyga over child support and turned it into a wise business decision ... bossing up for both of her kids.

Chyna was spotted leaving a government building in L.A. on Thursday. We initially thought she was there to file docs to get Tyga to pay up, but our sources say she was getting work permits for 4-year-old King and 4-month-old Dream.

Might sound a little premature, but this is Hollywood, folks. Also, let's face it ... the family biz is all about being on camera.

Get 'em working, Mama!