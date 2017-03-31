Walking Dead's Daniel Newman Working with LGBT Kids Triggered Decision to Come Out

"The Walking Dead" star Daniel Newman was mentoring an LGBTQ kids group when he made the choice to tell the world what his friends and family already knew.

Daniel came out on Twitter Thursday ... the same day we ran into him outside an L.A. mission for the homeless. He explained why he'd only spoken about his sexuality with his inner circle up to this point.

But more importantly, you gotta see him explain the moment he decided it was important for him to go public. Great message. Great guy.