Myles Garrett's Mom Opens Up About NFL Draft 'I've Lived In Cleveland Before'

EXCLUSIVE

With Myles Garrett projected to be ﻿the #1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, we spoke with his mom, Audrey, about how the family is getting ready for the biggest day of his life!

NOTE: Garrett's half-brother is ex-NBA player Sean Williams ... and Audrey says the family (including Myles) is drawing off of Sean's experience as a pro athlete to help navigate through the process.

It's no secret Sean got into some trouble with the law during his playing days and Audrey says he's mentoring Myles to make sure he learns the lessons from Sean's mistakes.

Tell us about Sean. Is he giving Myles advice?

"He gives him life lessons. He tells Myles ‘I should’ve listened to these people back then. Make sure you do.’ He tells him to make sure he knows what he’s doing and understand there will be long-term consequences."

What do you think about Myles possibly getting drafted by Cleveland with the #1 overall pick?

"I lived there for 2 years. I have family that lives there. If that’s where we go, that’s where we go."

What is Myles’ first big purchase going to be?

"Probably a car … he’s still driving the Volvo we bought him back in college."

"But he really doesn’t think about the money. He plans on helping out a lot and trying to lay the groundwork that will benefit people in need. He’s highly blessed and talented, and he has a heart of service. That’s how he’s always been."

Do you still plan to work full time after Myles gets drafted?

"Yeah, for the most part. That’s Myles’ career, not ours. My husband has put in 35 years of service … there’s no rush to change anything."