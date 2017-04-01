Final Four Prostitutes Targeted In PHX ... Task Force Deployed

Hooker activity is on the rise in Phoenix during Final Four weekend -- but cops tell TMZ Sports they've created a special task force looking to bust anyone trying to pay cash for ass.

It's typical to see working girls (and boys) try to make money surrounding big events like the Super Bowl and the World Cup ... but it's clear the AZ cops ain't playing.

The Glendale PD tells TMZ Sports they've already noticed an uptick in local online prostitution activity ahead of the the big games Saturday & Monday.

So how are the cops planning to keep the sweaty action on the court and not between the sheets? We're told there's actually a 4-part plan in place to combat the issue.

- Creation of a multi-agency task force which includes the FBI.

- Monitoring sites where prostitution activities are advertised.

- Sting operations.

- A crackdown on any potential human trafficking, and aid for the victims.

So illegally hump at your own risk.