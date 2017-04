Fetty Wap My Kid Turned 1 ... And I Was the Best Gift!

EXCLUSIVE

Fetty Wap's moving past his robbery by spending quality time with his baby girl, who just turned 1 -- and whose best present didn't cost a dime.

We got Fetty Saturday night at Lure, and asked him about 1-year-old Khari's birthday party this weekend, and what kind of gifts she got.

Not only did he come up with the perfect answer, he also included some props to Masika, Khari's mom.

#SmartDad