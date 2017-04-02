Baron Corbin Would Kill Conor McGregor ... Says WWE Legend

EXCLUSIVE

WWE star Baron Corbin would send Conor McGregor's ass to the hospital if the beefing stars actually fought ... according to WWE legend Taz.

Here's the deal ... Conor blasted WWE wrestlers last year, calling them "p***ies." Corbin recently responded, saying he'd like to "slam [McGregor] on his head a few times."

So, if they shoot the ones ... who ya got? The 6'8", 275 lb. former NFL player turned wrestler OR the world's best pound-for-pound mixed martial artist?

Conor ain't gonna like this.