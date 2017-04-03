Derek Fisher Kobe Bryant Needs Two Statues One For Each Jersey Number!!

Now that Shaq has a statue in front of STAPLES Center ... it's only a matter of time before Kobe Bryant gets his. But there's one BIG question -- what number will Mamba's statue wear?!

Kobe's old teammate, Derek Fisher, has an easy solution ... DOUBLE 'EM UP! One statue for #8 and another for #24.

By the way, a similar issue has been raised when it comes to which jersey the Lakers will retire. Bryant told ESPN, "[Whichever number they choose] it'll be pretty hard for someone else to wear the other one."

True.