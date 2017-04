John Cena I Promised to Propose When Nikki Was Under Anesthesia

John Cena and Nikki Bella started down the road to marriage when they were both doped up for surgeries.

The freshly engaged WWE superstars went on "Today" and revealed a cool story about what they said to each other while getting wheeled into operating rooms.

John says Nikki shoulda known a proposal was coming because he flat-out told her, "You know someday I'm going to marry you?"

She might've had a shot at remembering ... without the morphine.