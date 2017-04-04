'Cash Me Outside' Girl I Wanna be Like Beyonce ... Or Maybe Alicia Keys

"Cash Me Outside" girl Danielle Bregoli is taking a huge step toward being a legit entertainer by taking meetings and lessons with Beyonce and Kanye West's producers!

Danielle hooked up with producers Mark Batson and Che Pope Sunday. Mutual friends in Florida suggested the meeting. We're told multiple record companies have contacted Danielle, so she was looking for some advice, but also walked away with a free piano lesson from Mark. He's worked with Beyonce and Alicia Keys, so not too shabby.

Batson won a Grammy for Bey's "Dangerously in Love," and produced with Jay Z, Dr. Dre and Eminem. Pope's worked with Lauryn Hill, Aretha Franklin and is the former prez of Kanye's G.O.O.D Music.

They definitely know talent. It remains to be seen if Danielle's is in music.