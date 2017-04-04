NFL's Mark Ingram's CRAZY BALLER HONEYMOON ... My Room Has a Waterslide!

Mark Ingram is sparing NO EXPENSE when it comes to his honeymoon -- crazy 1st class airplane seats (with his own shower), fancy champagne .... and a baller ocean hotel room with its own waterslide!

Mark tied the knot with his girlfriend, Chelsea﻿, this past week -- and after they swapped 'I Dos' they hopped a plane to the Maldives for some swanky relaxation.

Check out the video ... it's like something out of "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous."

Their ocean hut has a retractable roof and a glass bottom floor!

#Goals