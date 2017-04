UNC's Roy Williams CRAZY LOCKER ROOM TURN UP ... After Beating Gonzaga

Roy Williams got LIT in the locker room!!!

The North Carolina coach fueled the crazy post-game celebration right after the Tar Heels beat the Zags in the NCAA Championship game ... screaming, yelling, showering people with non-alcoholic beverages.

The legendary coach even gave his guys an impromptu math test about how the tournament went from 64 teams down to 1 ... see, academics matter!