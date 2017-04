Tony Romo Picks CBS ... Replacing Phil Simms?

Breaking News

Well, that was fast!!

Tony Romo has already picked his new home -- and it's CBS.

Tuesday morning, news broke that Romo was leaving football to pursue a career as a broadcaster -- with multiple networks battling to sign the ex-Cowboys star.

Well now, Romo has picked CBS, according to Sports Business Daily ... where he's set to replace Phil Simms as the lead game analyst.

CBS is expected to make an official announcement later today. Stay tuned.