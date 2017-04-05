Chipper Jones Says Knees Are Shot ... Can't Even Play Softball (VIDEO)

Chipper Jones My Knees Are Shot ... Can't Even Play Softball

Chipper Jones says his knees took so much punishment during his Hall of Fame baseball career, he can't even play in an adult softball league these days.

The 44-year-old spent 19 years in the Bigs -- and tells TMZ Sports he underwent SEVEN knee surgeries.

"My knees are shot man," Jones says ... while explaining why he won't join a rec team.

We already knew about 3 operations on a torn ACL in left knee (2010), torn meniscus in right knee (2011) torn meniscus in left knee (2012) ... but no word on the other 4 procedures.

Still, Jones was in a good mood when we got him and even told us if he thinks Barry Bonds will make Cooperstown one day.