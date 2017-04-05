Mayhem Miller Punished for Fighting Cops ... Gets Huge Break

Breaking News

Ex-MMA star Jason "Mayhem" Miller just pled GUILTY to fighting cops on THREE SEPARATE OCCASIONS ... and somehow won't spend another day behind bars.

The 36-year-old fighter was arrested 3 times over the years for getting violent with law enforcement officers -- including an incident where he grappled with FOUR cops who tried to arrest him at a restaurant.

Another time, Miller threw a ceramic tile at cops and threatened to attack them with a metal pole.

He was hit with a slew of charges for the incidents -- but Wednesday afternoon, he appeared in an Orange County, CA courtroom and pled guilty to 13 of 'em including:

- 2 counts of resisting arrest (felonies)

- 2 counts of assault with a weapon on a peace officer (felonies)

- 1 count of resisting an executive officer (felony)

- 3 counts of resisting a peace officer (misdemeanor)

- 1 count of false imprisonment (misdemeanor)

- 2 counts of vandalism (misdemeanor)

- 2 counts of battery (misdemeanor)

Miller was sentenced to 100 days in jail, but the judge gave him double credit for the 50 days he already served. He was also put on 3 years probation and has to stay out of trouble or else he could be locked up for a long, long time.