Kendall Jenner No Creative Involvement In Pepsi Ad

EXCLUSIVE

Kendall Jenner was the face of the Pepsi commercial and that's it ... she had no involvement in the creative process ... sources involved in the production tell TMZ.

Our sources say she signed on to do the gig and with no knowledge of the marketing vision ... she just knew the brand was big. She clearly knew the story line once she got the script, but the creative was already a done deal.

As we reported ... Pepsi pulled the commercial and apologized for missing the mark and also "for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."

It explains why Pepsi specifically apologized to Kendall in its statement.