Mel B Huddling Up with Lawyer Over Belafonte Drama

Mel B beelined it for her attorney Wednesday, possibly with new evidence in her nasty divorce from Stephen Belafonte.

She seemed determined heading into the office building after making a quick stop at her Bev Hills home ... where assistants removed a computer for her. Stephen's been banned from the house by the restraining order ... so it's unclear why she'd take the computer.

It is clear Mel will be spending a lot of time with her lawyers in the months ahead.