NFL Prospect Naz Jones First Pro Purchase: Getting My Family Out The Projects!!

Forget the luxury cars and flashy jewelry ... NFL prospect Nazair Jones says there's only one BIG purchase he wants to make when he goes pro -- a new house for his family!!

Jones' story is incredible. The ex-North Carolina defensive end lost feeling in his legs at age 15 and was diagnosed with the rare Complex Regional Pain Syndrome ... forcing him to slowly learn how to walk again.

After years of hospital visits and physical therapy, Jones' condition improved enough to return to the football field and play 3 seasons at UNC before deciding to go pro to provide for his family ... and his first goal is getting them out of the projects in North Carolina.

Jones -- who's projected to be a mid-round pick later this month -- says he's excited to finally give back to the people who stuck by his side through the hard times.