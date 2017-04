Tom Brady Hand-Feeds David Blaine GLASS!!

Breaking News

Tom Brady had David Blaine over for dinner Wednesday and it was a healthy, carb-free meal -- GLASS!!

T.B. and Gisele had an up-close view of Blaine's crazy (and cringe-worthy) trick in the comfort of their own kitchen ... with Brady literally hand-feeding him the crunchy snack.

Their reactions are hilarious ... Gisele offers the magician a banana instead, but he didn't bite.