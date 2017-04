Conor McGregor Boxing Drills For Mayweather Fight

Conor McGregor laced up his gloves and boxing shoes and hit the asphalt in Ireland for a little outdoor training for the Floyd Mayweather fight ... and he looks good.

The UFC star ran through some speed drills with fellow UFC fighter Artem Lobov -- who also happens to train with Conor's coach, John Kavanagh.

Dana White recently said he owes it to Conor to try to make the Mayweather fight happen -- and will sit down with Conor to talk about it after his kid is born.