Jamal Anderson Says He Got His Mind Right After Naked Gas Station Incident

Jamal Anderson: 'I Got My Mind Right' After Naked Gas Station Incident

4/7/2017 12:35 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Jamal Anderson says he's in a much better place mentally and emotionally -- following a bizarre incident in which cops say he exposed himself in a gas station convenience store.

"I'm doing fantastic," the ex-ATL Falcons running back told us ... "I've had a very, very good couple of months. Got my mind right."

We broke the story ... Anderson was cited by police in Georgia back in December when the clerk at a QuikTrip said the 44-year-old had pulled out his penis in the store. 

The good news ... Anderson -- who's struggled with substance abuse over the years -- says he's been taking care of himself and believes he's on the right track. 

Anderson also credits the support he's received from fans -- saying, "People have been fantastic."

