Boxer Kelly Pavlik Takes Plea Deal In Pellet Gun Attack Case

Boxer Kelly Pavlik Sentenced In Pellet Gun Attack Case

Breaking News

Ex-boxing champ Kelly Pavlik worked out two plea deals in a single day, resolving charges relating to a pellet gun attack from 2015 and allegations of breaking and entering in 2011.

As we previously reported ... the former WBO and WBC middleweight champ was charged with felony assault in 2015 after he shot a guy with a pellet gun.

Prosecutors added the breaking and entering charge stemming from a 2011 incident where he allegedly broke into a foreclosed house and stole piping.

A rep for the Mahoning County Court tells us Pavlik pled guilty to a reduced charge in the gun case on Thursday. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail, but the judge suspended the time.

In the breaking and entering case, he entered a supervised diversion program that will last at least a year. If he successfully completes the program, the charge will be dismissed.