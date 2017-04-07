Tomi Lahren Sues Glenn Beck He Fired and Smeared Me for Being Pro-Choice

Breaking News

Tomi Lahren says her personal opinions became the trigger for a vendetta by the folks at TheBlaze where they literally put an X on her dressing room door and launched a public smear campaign against her, and that's why she just filed a lawsuit against her former employer.

The war started when Tomi appeared on "The View" and said she was pro-choice, which made members of the super-conservative website apoplectic.

She says Glenn Beck and company made her life hell, suspending her indefinitely and ultimately firing her.

Tomi has a contract with TheBlaze which lists grounds for termination, and the basis for her termination is not authorized by her deal.

The lawsuit says Beck and his company tried to ruin her career by "a clear attempt to embarrass, humiliate, and undermine [her] reach to her audience on social media and elsewhere."

As we reported, Tomi's been in a dogfight with TheBlaze over her Facebook account, which is 4.2 million strong. Tomi says she, not TheBlaze, owns it.

She goes on, "Beck is known for berating, belittling, and acting in a condescending and heavy-handed way and his treatment of [Tomi], in particular, is a case in point."

She's suing Beck and TheBlaze.