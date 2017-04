Tony Romo 60% Chance He Returns to NFL ... Says Ex-Teammate

EXCLUSIVE

There's a 60% chance Tony Romo will play in the NFL again ... so says one of his 2016 Dallas Cowboys teammates.

We spoke with safety Barry Church -- who played with Romo for years before signing a new deal with the Jaguars this off-season.

Church is convinced we haven't seen the last of Romo behind center ... and he's got a pretty good reason why.