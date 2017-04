Buster Skrine Michael Vick Nearly Broke My Finger! 'Hardest Throwing QB, Not Even Close'

EXCLUSIVE

N.Y. Jets stud Buster Skrine says Michael Vick is without a doubt the hardest throwing QB he's ever faced ... telling TMZ Sports he almost broke his finger deflecting one of Vick's passes.

Skrine gives us the lowdown on just how much sauce Vick put on the ball ... and it's safe to say his hands are relieved the 4-time Pro Bowler's retired.

We also asked about Gang Green parting ways with Darrelle Revis ... and Skrine says he's ready to step up and lead the team.