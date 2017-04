'Empire' Star Mug Shot Released

EXCLUSIVE

Morocco Omari's mug shot looks worlds away from his gig on "Empire" ... where he's usually the one taking in the suspects.

Morocco -- who plays FBI agent Tariq Cousins on the show -- was arrested and booked last Wednesday in Chicago for misdemeanor domestic battery after he allegedly pushed a woman to the ground several times.

The 24-year-old victim claims she suffered scratches to her neck and chest, which were enough for cops to take him in.

Morocco denies the allegations.