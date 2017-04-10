Ja Rule I'm Hosting a Celeb Jet Party All Aboard to the Bahamas!!

Ja Rule will be the mile-high master of ceremonies for a private celeb jet bash ... just before they land at his Bahamas Fyre Festival.

We're told the passenger manifest includes Victoria's Secret models Chanel Iman and Shanina Shaik, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs, models Bryana Holly and Helen Owen and actor Nick Bateman.

The celebs will board the party plane in Miami and be greeted by Ja himself. They'll be served by super hot flight attendants. A magician and comedian will be on board for entertainment.

The flight's just a little over an hour ... so they'll have to pack the fun in quick.

As for the music fest ... Ja Rule's the mastermind behind the pricey 2-weekend event, headlined by G.O.O.D. Music, Major Lazer, Blink 182, Rae Sremmurd and Lil Yachty.