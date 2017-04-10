LeBron James & Cavs Stars Hit Miami Nightclub After Ugly Loss to Atlanta Hawks

LeBron James & Cavs Stars Hit Miami Nightclub ... After Ugly Loss to Hawks

Exclusive Details

How do you rebound from blowing a 26 point lead in the 4th quarter? If you're LeBron James ... you hit the club!!

Bron -- along with J.R. Smith and Tristan Thompson -- hit up LIV nightclub in Miami hours after the Cavs lost to the Atlanta Hawks in ATL.

It was a shocking loss since the Cavs were up 26 points going into the 4th quarter. The game went into overtime where the Hawks put 'em away.

But after the final buzzer, the guys got on a jet and flew to Miami and partied with the likes of boxing star Adrien Broner.

The Cavs play the Miami Heat on Monday -- but LeBron will reportedly sit the game out to rest up.