'Love & Hip Hop' Star Tries the Fist at Catch

EXCLUSIVE

Don't mess with Miss Nikki Baby ... 'cause she'll beat your ass with or without show cameras rolling.

The "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star got into an all-female rumble Sunday night outside of Catch. She was leaving with her crew, when all of a sudden another group of women -- supposedly her friends or acquaintances -- rushed them and started trading blows until bodies hit the floor.

Again, there doesn't appear to be any show cameras recording during the brawl. So, there's a much better chance this reality brawl is actually real.