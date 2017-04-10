Breaking News
NY Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda was on the verge of throwing a no-hitter Monday ... until Martha Stewart ruined it.
Pineda was perfect through 6 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays -- and at the top of the 7th inning, Stewart decided to tweet about.
"It's top of the seventh here at yankee stadium and the Yankees are pitching a perfect game versus the Tampa rays."
YOU JINXED IT, MARTHA!!!! NEVER TALK ABOUT A NO-HITTER!!
Two batters later, Evan Longoria got a hit and broke up the no-no.
Martha. Martha. Martha.